Cleaning Expert Shares How To Make Your Old Air Fryer 'brand New'

For those who have a lot of household chores to handle, here's some good news. This method requires very little scrubbing, and you won't need to spend a fortune on expensive cleaning products.

Ciara, known as @thetummyfairy on TikTok, shared a valuable tip for cleaning your air fryer. She discovered this hack when dealing with a messy situation involving sticky chicken sauce. According to her, it's a safe and simple method to clean your air fryer.

Taking her followers through each step, she continued: 'So just put a squirt of washing up liquid, a quarter cup of baking soda, and you're going to fill that with boiling water right up to the top.

'Leave it for 20 minutes, then pour it all out, rinse it with warm water, dry it with a paper towel and there you go, it's like brand new!'

According to Ciara, this is a safer version of another viral air fryer cleaning hack where people 'air fry chemicals', a method Ciara warns is a 'fire risk and creates toxic gas'.