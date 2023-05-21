Netizens ROFL With Netflix's Hilarious Kathal Memes

Play

"Kathal," a comedy-drama film starring Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Raaz, and Rajpal Yadav, premiered on Netflix on May 19.

Audiences flooded social media with favorite scenes and hilarious memes inspired by the film.

The post quickly went viral, spreading laughter and delight across the Internet.

The hilarious comedy-drama film 'Kathal,' featuring the talented trio Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Raaz, and Rajpal Yadav, made its streaming debut on Netflix on May 19.

3 The post quickly went viral, spreading laughter and delight across the Internet. 3 "Kathal," a comedy-drama film starring Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Raaz, and Rajpal Yadav, premiered on Netflix on May 19. 3 Audiences flooded social media with favorite scenes and hilarious memes inspired by the film.

Since its release, audiences have been buzzing with excitement, flooding social media with their favorite scenes and side-splitting memes inspired by the film.

In a surprising twist, even Netflix joined the uproarious festivities, unleashing their clever creations that hilariously combined the quest for the 'missing Kathals' with the art of meme-making.

Within moments, their post became an instant viral sensation, spreading contagious laughter and sheer delight throughout the vast expanse of the Internet.

Prepare yourself for a riotous experience that is sure to leave you doubled over in laughter.

“We only have 2 aims in our life: Making memes and finding the missing Kathals,” wroteNetflix while sharing the memes on Instagram.

Netflix's witty meme collection takes a comical dive into relatable situations that tickle the funny bone.

The first meme highlights the eternal battle between our mirror reflections and front camera appearances, striking a chord with viewers.

As we swipe through the collection, a hilarious video captures the all-too-familiar moment of receiving a flood of notifications when logging into our email from another device.

The third meme amusingly underscores the universal craving for Kathals, leaving no room for surprises there.

Finally, a priceless video showcases the mischievous reactions of backbenchers when confronted with punishment.

For those unfamiliar, the film 'Kathal' is an engaging comedy set in a charming Indian small town.

It unravels a captivating police investigation following the theft of two prized jackfruits from a politician's garden.

Among the memes shared by Netflix a few hours ago, one particular meme stood out as a personal favorite.

Not only did it bring forth laughter, but it also struck a relatable chord with its humorous depiction.

Garnering an impressive response, these memes have quickly amassed over 13,500 likes, signaling their widespread popularity.

Furthermore, the comments section overflowed with people enthusiastically sharing their thoughts and reactions to the rib-tickling content.

“Kabhi Kathal Kabhi Fun,” poskthated an Instagram user. Another added, “Recent Favorite Movie!! “#kathal.” “Don’t know what is going on, but this guy is making her job difficult,” wrote a third. A fourth reacted, “Haha.” “Lol,” commented a fifth.



