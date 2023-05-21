Optical Illusion: Figure Out Which Green Line Is Longer Within 5 Seconds

It is important to provide the brain with appropriate activity such as solving optical illusions.

The Ponzo illusion is an optical illusion that employs geometry.

It is used to mislead the sense of depth perception.

The human brain is a complicated maze whose inner workings are still unknown.

3 It is used to mislead the sense of depth perception. 3 It is important to provide the brain with appropriate activity such as solving optical illusions. 3 The Ponzo illusion is an optical illusion that employs geometry.

Our minds are amazing organs, yet they are being harmed by modern living.

Excessive screen time and social media overload the brain, making us fatigued and dull.

However, one approach to counteract these effects is to provide the brain with appropriate activity, such as solving optical illusions, brain teasers, and other puzzles.

Today, we bring you a mind-boggling optical illusion that will undoubtedly leave you perplexed.

An optical illusion is a phenomenon that causes the mind and eyes to perceive something other than what is actually there.

A desert mirage is a classic optical illusion.

Depth, shading, and lighting allow you to see clearly in the 3-D world.

When a 2-D image is generated, none of these variables are present, and the visual cortex is disrupted. This results in optical illusions.

Optical illusions are a great way to challenge your vision as well as your thinking. They can assess and improve your IQ and observation skills.

Optical Illusion: Which green line is longer?

​



Two green lines are shown above, surrounded by geometrical squares of varied sizes.

The squares are organized in such a way that they provide the idea of a three-dimensional room.

The two green lines are opposite each other. You must determine which line is longer, the one on the left or the one on the right.

But keep in mind that you only have 5 seconds. So hurry up!

Your time starts now.

Optical Illusion: Which Green Line is Longer - Solution Revealed

Do you have your answer? Verify with the solution below.

The proper solution to this optical illusion is that both green lines are the same size.

Are you surprised? We're guessing you didn't see it coming.

The Ponzo illusion is an optical illusion that employs geometry to mislead your sense of depth perception.

You believe that the line on the right is longer since the parallel converging squares are shrinking in size.

Although it appears to be long, both lines are the same size.

It is the squares that are shrinking in size.