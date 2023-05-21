Optical Illusion IQ Test: Spot All The Hidden Faces In The Waterfall Picture In 11 Seconds

The waterfall image below contains several hidden faces.

The faces can be human or animal, scattered around the terrain.

You have 11 seconds to see past the optical illusion.

If you're feeling sad, we've got just the thing for you. Phones, laptops, news, and social media overstimulate the brain in today's society, leaving you fatigued and depressed. But how do we deal with this problem?

The answer is to stimulate the brain correctly, and there is no better way to do it than through solving optical illusions, brain teasers, and other mind-bending problems.

So, step away from whatever you're doing and unwind.

Look at the waterfall image below and discover all of the hidden faces in 11 seconds.

Instead of screens, it's time to pay attention to something that gets your creative juices flowing.

What is an Optical Illusion?

An optical illusion is a phenomenon that causes your vision to be deceived. Optical illusions can teach you a lot about how your eyes and brain work together to allow you to enjoy this wonderful world.

Because we live in a three-dimensional world, our brain receives information about depth, shading, lighting, and position to assist us in perceiving reality.

When viewing 2-D images, however, the lack of external cues causes a conflict between the eyes and the brain, disrupting the visual cortex. This results in optical illusions.

Examine the optical illusion visual IQ test below.

Optical Illusion Vision IQ Test: Find Hidden Faces In The Waterfall In 11 Seconds

The above waterfall image contains several hidden faces. The faces, which can be human or animal, are scattered around the terrain.

You have 11 seconds to see past the optical illusion and identify the hidden faces.

Keep in mind the time restriction. You fail this test if you go past it.

Do you think you have what it takes to decipher this optical illusion? Let us investigate!

Your time has come. GO!

Hint: There arefour faces hidden in the picture.

Optical Illusion Vision IQ Test Solution

Did you find all of the hidden faces in the allotted time? Add up your answers and compare them to the official solution below.

Three dogs and a woman are among the four faces hidden in this optical illusion visual IQ test.

They are all positioned in the centre of the image, surrounding the waterfall.