Read Viral: Young CSK Fan's Cute Lucky Charm Ritual

Cricket fans show immense loyalty to their favorite IPL teams.

A young girl collects yellow items to support the CSK.

The post was shared on Twitter.

Cricket is revered as a religion in India, and it's no surprise that most cricket enthusiasts are also avid followers of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Watching the IPL is a thrilling experience for fans as they passionately support their favorite teams in their quest for the prestigious IPL trophy.

From the Royal Challengers Bangalore to the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, the list of teams is extensive. Beyond the excitement of the matches, fans also display unwavering loyalty to their chosen teams, creating a deep connection and a sense of pride in their association.

There is also a young girl among these cricket fans who demonstrates her support for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a unique way. Before every CSK match, she gathers various yellow items at home, believing it will bring luck and help the team win. This adorable gesture has captured the hearts of many.

The girl's aunt, Bhawana, shared a post about her on Twitter, featuring a picture of the little girl wearing a yellow t-shirt. In the photo, she is surrounded by small yellow trinkets while engrossed in watching a CSK match. The internet has been charmed by this display of devotion, and Swiggy Instamart's response to it has garnered widespread appreciation.

'Apparently my little niece collects all the yellow items at home before every Chennai match thinking this will help them win,' said the caption of the post.



























