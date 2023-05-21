Sleep Your Way To Wrinkle-Free Skin With This 'Insane' Anti-Ageing Pillow Hack

Beauty influencer Isabelle's anti-aging sleeping hack goes viral

She recommends stuffing paper towels in a king-size pillowcase for wrinkle prevention

The cost-effective technique receives praise for its accessibility

New York City beauty influencer Isabelle has become an internet sensation with her remarkable anti-aging sleeping hack, hailed by fans as a game-changer.

The 31-year-old recently took to TikTok to reveal her unconventional yet cost-effective method for combatting wrinkles, receiving widespread praise for her youthful appearance.

By avoiding expensive creams and fancy gadgets, Isabelle has captivated audiences worldwide with her accessible skincare advice, proving that age-defying results can be achieved without breaking the bank.

Explaining on TikTok, the blonde babe said: 'If you are sleeping on your side, you are creating wrinkles on your face every single night you sleep.

'And as an (almost) 32-year-old, I have mastered sleeping on my back.

'But I know it's not that easy for everyone.

'All you need are paper towels, a pillow, and a pillowcase.

'You shove your paper towel rolls — make sure they are nice and full — into a big, old pillow case.'

Renowned beauty influencer Isabelle has unveiled her revolutionary anti-aging technique, capturing the attention of viewers worldwide.

In a recent demonstration, Isabelle shared her preference for a king-size pillowcase paired with a standard-size pillow, allowing for ample space to insert paper towels.

This ingenious approach has garnered significant praise, as Isabelle's method offers a practical and cost-effective alternative to combatting the signs of aging without the need for expensive products or gadgets.

With her innovative pillowcase hack, Isabelle continues to redefine the boundaries of skincare and inspire countless individuals to achieve a youthful appearance.

'And then you just spread them apart and you sleep with your head in the middle and your head literally can't move,' she said while adjusting the paper towels.

'You will be locked into place, you're gonna learn how to sleep on your back and you're welcome in advance.'

She said the pillow hack can rescue signs of aging and wrinkles while you sleep.

'I'm obsessed with this, it's insane!' Isabelle added.

Isabelle's groundbreaking sleeping hack has received an overwhelming response from individuals seeking to address their struggle with sleep position and combat aging.

Many hailed her tip as 'useful and genius,', particularly for those who found it challenging to sleep on their back.

However, not everyone embraced the technique equally, as some expressed concerns about the potential risk of sleep paralysis.

Isabelle's innovative approach has sparked a meaningful conversation, highlighting the need for individuals to explore and tailor skincare methods according to their unique preferences and comfort levels.

The mixed reactions further underline the impact of Isabelle's influence on the beauty community and the diverse perspectives surrounding anti-aging practices.

One said: 'A true side sleeper will still sleep on the side of the paper towels.'

'I've tried but I can't, my back hurts so bad,' another wrote but a third thanked Isabelle: 'You just saved me hundreds of dollars for a back sleeping pillow.'