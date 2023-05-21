The Chef Suggest Cooking Tricks To Make 'super Crispy' Roast Potatoes

According to Poppy, the key to achieving the best roast potatoes is to steam dry them using a tea towel.

She goes a step further in her recipe for zingy lemon roast potatoes.

She continued to explain: "I also add some lemon slices as well and toss that all up in there on the tray.

People loves crispy potatoes and wanted to eat like a snacks while watching their favorite series. So if you want to make your potatoes crispier, then you're in luck as a chef has shared her top tip for making them 'super crispy'

Social media sensation Poppy O'Toole, known as the 'Potato Queen,' recently spoke to news about her collaboration with Sainsbury's to elevate the traditional Sunday lunch for the summer season. Along the way, she also revealed some cooking tips and tricks.

'This is one of the biggest tips I can give.

'So once you've drained them, you put a tea towel over them in the colander and let the steam just dry them out and that's going to help them get super crispy”.

'You'll already want to have fat in the oven getting hot so that when you add the potatoes, you're almost initially just frying them in that hot oil”.

'Then halfway through the cooking process in the oven, I like to add in a little bit of vegetable or chicken stock, some semolina, and lemon juice and lemon zest.'

She continued to explain: 'I also add some lemon slices as well and toss that all up in there on the tray and the stock gets all nice and sticky and helps caramelize the potatoes, while the semolina adds extra crunch, and the lemon penetrates all the way through and gives this lovely, sweet, sour, citrusy taste.'

Here's the full recipe:

Ingredients:

1. 4-6 Maris Piper potatoes

2. Juice of a lemon

3. 1 lemon sliced

4. 2 tsp dried oregano

5. 2 tsp fine semolina

6. 1 cloves of garlic, minced

7. 50ml oil

8. Handful of chopped parsley

9. Salt and pepper

Method:

1. Start the cooking process by peeling and quartering your potatoes. Place them in a pan of cold salted water and cook them for about 15-20 minutes until they become tender.

2. While the potatoes are cooking, preheat your oven to 180°C and place a tray with oil in it inside the oven.

3. Once the potatoes are cooked, drain off the water and let them steam dry with a tea towel covering them for about 10 minutes. Give them a toss so that they break down slightly on the sides.

4. Remove the hot tray from the oven and place the potatoes onto it. Toss them in the oil on the tray and cook for approximately 30 minutes.

5. While the potatoes are cooking, mix all the other ingredients together.

6. Take the tray of potatoes out of the oven and increase the temperature to 200°C.

7. Pour the lemony liquid mixture over the potatoes, add the lemon slices, and give them a good mix.

8. Place the tray back in the oven and cook for an additional 30 minutes.

9. Once done, season the potatoes to taste and sprinkle some parsley on top if desired. Enjoy!















