Tigress Vs. Tiger: Dramatic Prey Encounter

Intense video captures tigress and tiger fighting over prey.

Wildlife encounter showcases fierce competition.

The video was uploaded on You Tube.

A captivating video showing a dramatic encounter between a female tiger and a male tiger fighting over prey has captured people's attention.

The incident occurred at Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. The intense confrontation was recorded and shared on the official YouTube channel of Latest Sightings.

The video showcases the fierce clash between the tigress and the tiger as they fiercely compete for their meal.

The thrilling scene has sparked intrigue and fascination among viewers, highlighting the raw power and territorial nature of these majestic animals.

The footage provides a glimpse into the captivating wildlife encounters that can be witnessed at Ranthambore National Park.

“A female tiger spots what seems to be an abandoned deer in the road, but this meal isn't as easy as she hopes! A huge male was nearby and didn't let her steal the meal without a fight! Tinged by Vijay Kumawat in Ranthambore National Park,” the organization wrote alongside the video.

The video begins with a tigress attempting to move a prey that is lying in the middle of a road. Suddenly, a tiger emerges from the bushes and confronts the tigress.

They engage in a brief fight, but then reach a stalemate and face each other. After some time, the tigress chooses to retreat, allowing the tiger to take possession of the meal. The video concludes with the tiger dragging the prey away.



















