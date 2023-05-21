Viral Video: Two Women On Moped Spreading Love With Flying Kisses

Play

Two women riding a Moped bike, waving and blowing kisses.

The video has over 1 million views and 111,000 likes.

Madhusmita Jena Das completes race in saree.

A heartwarming video of two women riding a moped and spreading joy by giving flying kisses has taken social media by storm. Shared on Instagram by user Shabeer Zyed, the short clip captures the women confidently navigating a narrow road on their moped. In the caption, Mr Zyed describes them as 'Two nightingales who fly away by giving flying kisses.'

The video showcases an elderly woman wearing a saree driving the moped, with another woman in a churidar sitting behind her. As they notice the camera recording their journey, the pillion rider enthusiastically waves and blows flying kisses. The driver joins in, waving happily as they speed through the road.

Since its sharing a few weeks ago, the video has amassed over one million views and more than 111,000 likes. Internet users were delighted by this wholesome display of joy and love. The clip serves as a reminder of the simple yet powerful moments that can brighten our day and spread happiness in unexpected ways.