Viral Video: Two Women On Moped Spreading Love With Flying Kisses

Two women riding a Moped bike, waving and blowing kisses.

The video has over 1 million views and 111,000 likes.

Madhusmita Jena Das completes race in saree.

A viral videoon social media has touched the hearts of many as it features two women riding a Moped bike.

The clip, shared on Instagram by user Shabeer Zyed, shows the women calmly navigating a narrow road while waving and blowing flying kisses to the camera. One woman, wearing a saree, drives the Moped, while the other, dressed in churidar, sits behind her. The pillion rider notices the camera, and both women enthusiastically wave and enjoy their ride.

Internet users expressed their happiness in the comments, appreciating the cheerful interaction between the women and the camera.

In another story celebrating saree-clad women, a 41-year-old named Madhusmita Jena Das completed a marathon in Manchester while wearing a Sambalpuri handloom saree.

The video of her achievement received support and cheers from her friends and family. These heartwarming moments remind us of the joy and resilience found in simple acts, leaving a positive impact on viewers.