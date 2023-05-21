Watch: US Blogger's Heartwarming Encounter With Polite Indian Teen

US blogger Desi Chris travels in India.

He interacts with a polite 16-year-old teen.

The video was uploaded on You Tube.

There is a popular blogger from the United States named Desi Chris who loves to travel all over India to capture the country's stunning beauty.

His videos are quite fascinating to watch because he not only explores different places but also interacts with the locals and tries various delicious dishes.

Recently, he shared a heartwarming video on YouTube that has made many people smile. In the video, Chris captures his interaction with a very polite teenager.

The boy, who is just 16 years old, reacts in a wonderful way when Chris offers to pay for his food. The video is truly heartwarming and showcases the kindness and gratitude of the young boy.

“After enjoying some delicious veg cuisine with my new friends Asif and Shiv at the Bihari Chai Shop, I wanted to continue eating vegetarian for the day. From some of my research, I had found a lot of interesting takes on traditionally “American” dishes in a place called Krishna Nagar way out in East Delhi. Along the way I had some delicious food and met some really interesting characters. Hope you enjoy,” the blogger remarked alongside the video.

The video starts with Desi Chris tasting a unique dish called 'Kulhad pizza'. After enjoying the pizza, he continues his quest for delicious vegetarian food and opts for a 'Cheese-paneer hotdog' from a street vendor. It is during this time that he encounters the polite teenager.























