language: English
World Record: Australian Man Spins Ferris Wheel By Hand

Web Desk 21 May , 2023 02:45 PM

  • Australian man sets Ferris wheel record: Spins by hand in 16m 55s.
  • Hand-powered Ferris wheel spin supports Little Wings charity.
  • Conley-Magnusson leads Pull 4 Purpose, sets 4 GWR.

Australian man Troy Conley-Magnusson has achieved a remarkable Guinness World Record by spinning a Ferris wheel using only his bare hands.

In just 16 minutes and 55 seconds, he rotated the entire wheel at Sydney's Luna Park. Conley-Magnusson took on this challenge to raise funds for Little Wings, a charity supporting seriously ill children and their families.

The attempt was dedicated to the memory of Zac, an 11-year-old who sadly lost his battle with eye cancer last year.

The Ferris wheel was set in 'freewheeling' mode, disengaging hydraulics and brakes, requiring Conley-Magnusson to rely solely on his strength.

This achievement adds to his existing Guinness World Records for pulling cars with his teeth, pushing heavy vehicles over 100 feet, and the fastest 20-meter light aircraft pull using his teeth.

Additionally, Conley-Magnusson is the founder of Pull 4 Purpose, an organization that performs incredible strength feats for charity.

