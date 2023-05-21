G7: Taking A Stand Against China's Economic Coercion

The G7 leaders made it plain that they did not want to cut the link.

China poses a challenge to global security and prosperity, said Rishi Sunak.

The EU was concerned about China's restrictions on Lithuanian exports.

While the G7 leaders were sending a strong message to Russia by inviting Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Hiroshima, another opponent - China - was also on their thoughts.

China, according to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, is 'the greatest challenge of our age' in terms of global security and prosperity, and it is 'increasingly authoritarian at home and abroad.'

And, in not one but two statements, the leaders of the world's wealthiest democracies made their positions on contentious topics such as the Indo-Pacific and Taiwan apparent to Beijing. However, the most significant aspect of their message was centred on what they referred to as 'economic coercion.'

The G7 must do a delicate balancing act. Their economies have become closely linked to China through trade, but competition with Beijing has increased, and they differ on many issues, notably human rights.

They are now concerned that they are being held captive.

In recent years, Beijing has been unafraid to impose trade restrictions on countries that have irritated it. This includes South Korea, which installed a US missile defence system, and Australia, which had a recent tense relationship with the US.

The European Union was particularly concerned when China restricted Lithuanian exports following the Baltic country's decision to allow Taiwan to establish a de facto embassy there.

As a result, it is predictable that the G7 has condemned what they view as a 'disturbing rise' in the 'weaponisation of economic vulnerabilities.'

They claimed that this coercion is intended to 'undermine the foreign and domestic policies and positions of G7 members as well as partners around the world.'

They advocated for 'de-risking,' a policy advocated by Ms von der Leyen, who is attending the meeting. This is a more moderate form of the United States' 'decoupling' from China, in which they would be harder in diplomacy, diversify trade sources, and preserve trade and technology.

They have also established a 'coordination platform' to combat coercion and collaborate with rising economies. While the details are still being worked out, we should expect countries to help each other out by expanding trade or finance to circumvent any barriers erected by China.

The G7 also intends to tighten supply chains for critical items such as minerals and semiconductors, as well as to improve digital infrastructure to avoid technology hacking and theft.

The largest stick they intend to wield, though, is multilateral export limits. This entails collaborating to ensure that their technology, particularly those used in military and intelligence, do not fall into the hands of 'malicious actors.'

The United States is already doing this with its restriction on chip and chip technology exports to China, which Japan and the Netherlands have joined. Despite Beijing's protests, the G7 has stated that such measures will not only continue, but will be expanded.

They also promised to continue cracking down on 'inappropriate transfers' of technology provided through research. The United States and many other countries have been concerned about industrial espionage and have imprisoned individuals accused of stealing technological secrets for China.

At the same time, the G7 leaders made it plain that they did not want to cut the link.

In an apparent diplomatic attempt to avoid immediately pointing a finger at Beijing, much of their wording on economic coercion did not mention China.

When they did discuss China, they did so in a nuanced manner.

They attempted to appease Beijing by stating that their actions were 'not intended to harm China, nor do we seek to obstruct China's economic progress and development.' They were 'not decoupling or inwardly turning.'

They did, however, put pressure on China to cooperate, stating that a 'growing China that plays by international rules would be of global interest.'

They also asked for 'candid' engagement in which they could still convey their concerns directly to China, indicating their desire to keep communication lines open in a stressful environment.

We won't know how Chinese leaders and diplomats will interpret the G7's message in private. However, official media has already chastised the West for attempting to have it both ways, denouncing China while simultaneously reaping the benefits of their economic alliance.

For the time being, Beijing's public response has relied on its typical heated rhetoric.

China plainly anticipated the G7 declarations, and in the days preceding up to the summit, its official media and embassies published articles accusing the US of economic pressure and hypocrisy.

They filed a complaint with summit organiser Japan on Saturday evening, accusing the G7 of 'smearing and attacking' China.

They also asked the other G7 countries not to become the US' 'complicity in economic coercion,' and to 'stop banding together to form exclusive blocs' and 'containing and bludgeoning other countries.'

It is worth mentioning that China has also worked to form its own alliances with other countries, and it convened a parallel gathering with Central Asian countries late last week, just as the G7 summit began.

It's still unclear whether the G7's plan will work. However, those who have urged for a clear strategy to deal with China's encroachments are sure to applaud it.

Andrew Small, an Indo-Pacific and China expert, applauded the statement for having 'the feel of a real consensus', noting that it expressed the 'centre-ground' view of the G7.

'There are still major debates playing out around what 'de-risking' actually means, how far some of the sensitive technology export restrictions should go, and what sort of collective measures need to be taken against economic coercion,' said Dr Small, a senior transatlantic fellow with the German Marshall Fund think tank.

'But there is now a clear and explicit framing around how the economic relationships with China among the advanced industrial economies need to be rebalanced.'