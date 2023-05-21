Mataf Expansion Building Project In Makkah's Grand Mosque Named Saudi Portico

The Mataf Expansion Building Project has been named 'Saudi Portico'.

It will have maximum capacity to accommodate 287,000 worshipers.

It will allow worshippers to see Holy Kaabah from different floors.

MAKKAH: The Head of the Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques announced on Sunday that the higher Saudi authorities have issued approval to name the Mataf Expansion Building Project at the Grand Mosque as 'Saudi Portico'.

5 It will allow worshippers to see Holy Kaabah from different floors. 5 The Mataf Expansion Building Project has been named 'Saudi Portico'. 5 It will have maximum capacity to accommodate 287,000 worshipers. 5 107,000 worshippers will perform the tawaf per hour. 5 The Saudi Porticos project seeks to provide worshippers with greater space to perform tawaaf.

His Excellency Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais said that the Saudi portico that surrounds the Abbasid portico features a much wider area that the Grand Mosque has not seen before.

It consists of four floors, which are the ground floor, the first floor, the second floor mezzanine, and the roof. The Saudi portico and the mataf have the maximum capacity to accommodate 287,000 worshipers, and 107,000 performers of tawaf per hour.

The presidency chief said that the Saudi portico includes the expansion project of the mataf (circumambulation area around the Holy Kaabah) behind the Abbasid portico, and its surrounding courtyard of the Holy Kaabah.

“King Abdul Aziz, founder of modern Saudi Arabia, ordered the expansion of the Grand Mosque to accommodate the increasing number of pilgrims, and accordingly, the expansion work began during the period of King Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud in 1955 (1375 AH),' he said in a statment.

He said the portico building’s expansion continued during the eras of King Saud, King Faisal, and King Khalid. He noted that the expansion of the project is in the phase of completion during the periods of King Fahd and King Abdullah and the present era of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

He said that the Saudi portico provides wider spaces for pilgrims and worshipers in accordance with high-quality and accurate engineering standards.

'Through its multiple floors, the Saudi Porticos project seeks to provide worshippers with greater space to perform tawaaf. Likewise, individuals will be able to see the Noble Kaabah directly from these floors, with no impediments or visual obstructions.'

“It is also distinguished by the availability of all technical services, as well as sound and lighting systems, which contribute to creating the much-needed spiritual ambience for the pilgrims,” he pointed out.

He concluded by invoking Al-Mighty Allah to grant King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman the best of rewards for the tremendous efforts, care and concern they continue to show for the Two Holy Mosques and their visitors.



