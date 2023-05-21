WHO Launches Global Network To Detect Infectious Disease Threat

WHO created IPSN to detect and respond to infectious diseases.

The World Health Organisation created a global network on Saturday to aid in the rapid detection of infectious diseases such as Covid-19 and the sharing of information to prevent their spread.

According to the organisation, the International Pathogen Surveillance Network (IPSN) would provide a platform for connecting countries and regions, as well as upgrading procedures for collecting and analysing samples.

The network's goal is to help ensure that infectious disease concerns are quickly discovered and tracked, and that information is shared and acted on in order to avoid disasters like the Covid epidemic.

Pathogen genomics will be used by the network to examine the genetic code of viruses, bacteria, and other disease-causing organisms in order to determine how contagious and lethal they are and how they spread.

The information gathered will be fed into a larger disease surveillance system that will be used to identify and track diseases in order to contain outbreaks and develop therapies and vaccinations.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hailed the 'ambitious' goals of the new network, saying it could 'play a vital role in health security'.

'As was so clearly demonstrated to us during the Covid-19 pandemic, the world is stronger when it stands together to fight shared health threats,' he said.

The IPSN, which was launched a day before the annual meeting of WHO member states in Geneva, will have a secretariat within the WHO's Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence Hub.

It is the most recent of several projects developed since Covid to improve the world's ability to avoid and respond to pandemic threats.

The network will bring together genomics and data analytics professionals from government, academia, the commercial sector, and other organisations.

'All share a common goal: to detect and respond to disease threats before they become epidemics and pandemics, and to optimise routine disease surveillance,' the agency said.

Covid emphasised the essential role pathogen genomics plays in addressing to pandemic risks, with the WHO saying that vaccines would not have been as effective or as rapidly available without the rapid sequencing of the SARS CoV-2 virus.

New and more transmissible virus varieties might not have been detected as rapidly.

'Genomics lies at the heart of effective epidemic and pandemic preparedness and response,' the agency said, adding that it was also vital for surveillance of a range of diseases, from influenza to HIV.