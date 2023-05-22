Deepika Padukone Responds To Dwayne Johnson's Mental Health Statement

Deepika has responded to Dwayne Johnson's recent statement.

Johnson opened up about his battle with depression.

Referring to his statement, Deepika wrote, "Mental health matters."

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan, has responded to Dwayne Johnson's recent statement about his mental health. In an interview, Johnson opened up about his battle with depression. Deepika shared Johnson's quote on her Instagram story and offered her reaction.

The actress, known for her advocacy of mental health awareness, emphasized the significance of mental well-being. Alongside the quote, she wrote, 'Mental health matters,' and tagged her mental health foundation, The Live Love Laugh Foundation, aiming to draw attention to the importance of mental health.

During a recent appearance on The Pivot podcast, Johnson discussed his struggles with depression. Reflecting on his past, he stated, 'I didn’t want to go to school... I was ready to leave. I left school. I didn’t take any midterms, and I just left. But the interesting thing, at that time, is I just didn’t know what it was. I didn’t know what mental health was. I didn’t know what depression was. I just knew I didn’t want to be there, wasn’t going to any of the team meetings, wasn’t participating in anything.'

In 2015, Deepika publicly spoke about her own battle with depression, becoming a prominent voice in raising awareness about the condition. In an interview, she stated, 'I woke up one morning just feeling empty you know like this pitt-ish feeling in my stomach that I was telling them that I get this pittish feeling in my stomach. I woke up like feeling directionless, I didn't know where to go, I didn't know what to do and I had these bouts of feeling so low that I would just start crying at the drop of the hat.'

After her role in Pathaan, Deepika is currently engaged in filming Fighteralongside Hrithik Roshan, India's first aerial action film. The movie also features Anil Kapoor in a significant role. Additionally, Deepika has Project Klined up, where she will share the screen with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. Both films are scheduled for release in 2024.