Dharmendra Claims Salman Khan Took Inspiration From Pratiggya For Dabang

Dharmendra said that Salman drew inspiration from Pratiggya.

Pratiggya revolved around a police officer seeking revenge.

Dharmendra took to Twitter to respond to a fan's comment.

Dharmendra recently disclosed that Salman Khan drew inspiration from one of his characters in the 1975 film for his portrayal of Chulbul Pandey in the movie Dabangg (2010). The veteran actor took to Twitter to respond to a fan's comment, revealing that Salman had informed him about basing his character on Dharmendra's role in the film Pratiggya.

Yes dear, even Salman told me that he was very much inspired by that character of mine . Friends, it happens i wanted to play Dalip Sahab’s role (Devdas and Salim in Mughal e Aazim ) Following Dreams is everyone’s dream 🙏. — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 20, 2023

Pratiggya revolved around a police officer seeking revenge for his parent's murder and featured comedic moments alongside stars like Hema Malini and Ajit. The film is also renowned for its popular song 'Main Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana,' which is often associated with Dharmendra.

In Dabangg, directed by Abhinav Kashyap, Chulbul is a morally ambiguous character also known as 'Robin Hood' Pandey. In 1975, Dharmendra's character is on the run from the law and pretends to be a police officer in a remote village. The film had a mix of action sequences and slapstick comedy, and Dabangg also follows the same formula.

The success of Dabangg led to two sequels, Dabangg 2 (2012) and Dabangg 3 (2019). The song Main Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana inspired the Yamla Pagla Deewana film franchise which starred Dharmendra and his sons, actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

The 87-year-old actor will next be seen in Karan Johar's family entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in July 2023. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. He also has a significant role in the untitled romantic comedy starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, directed by Amit Joshi.