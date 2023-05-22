Dharmendra Reveals Salman Khan's Inspiration For Dabangg Character

News of his demise confirmed by his publicist, leading to an outpouring of condolences on Twitter.

Sarath Babu, a renowned actor, passed away at the age of 71 on Monday after receiving treatment for multi-organ failure at a private hospital in Hyderabad. The news of his demise was confirmed by his publicist, and many individuals expressed their condolences on Twitter for the veteran actor, who made his last appearance on screen last year.

Earlier this month, Sarath Babu was admitted to Hospitals in Hyderabad due to worsening health conditions. Reports stated that he had developed sepsis, leading to complications in his kidneys, lungs, liver, and other organs. He required ventilator support for his treatment.

Shortly after, there were circulating rumors on social media claiming his demise. In response to these reports, Sarath Babu's sister issued a statement clarifying that the news on social media was incorrect. She stated that Sarath Babu had shown some signs of improvement, and his room had been shifted. She expressed hope for his complete recovery and requested people not to believe any news on social media until he himself communicates with the media.