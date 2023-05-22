Manoj Bajpayee Shares His Thoughts On Nepotism In The Industry

Manoj Bajpayee discusses nepotism in the entertainment industry

Manoj expresses deep sorrow over Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death

Manoj reflects on Sushant's aspiration to become a star

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, known for his exceptional acting skills, is currently occupied with the promotion of his upcoming movie, 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.' The film, which centers around a lawyer battling a rape case involving a spiritual leader, is scheduled to release on May 23 via an OTT platform. In the midst of his hectic promotional activities, Manoj recently shared his thoughts on Sushant Singh Rajput and candidly discussed the topic of nepotism in the entertainment industry.

During his interview with media, Manoj expressed his views on the prevalent issue of nepotism in the entertainment industry. He acknowledged that nepotism is a frequently discussed topic, and star kids often face criticism and trolling on social media platforms.

However, Manoj revealed that he has never been personally affected by nepotism, as the type of films he chooses to work in is unlikely to be pursued by star kids, 'Nawaz karega, Irrfan hota toh woh karta ya Kaykay Menon karega. These are not commercial films so nobody focuses on them or even puts their money on them. I must thus add that you cannot make this an excuse all the time. Don’t waste your energy. Do theatre, if you are a good actor, you can even earn money by performing on the street.'

Additionally, when questioned about the tragic death of Sushant, the actor who portrayed MS Dhoni in the film 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story,' Manoj, expressed his deep sorrow. Sushant passed away unexpectedly on the 14th of June 2020, after being found deceased in his residence in Bandra. Following his untimely demise, discussions about nepotism gained significant attention on social media platforms. During the interview, Manoj disclosed that he was personally profoundly impacted by the news, emphasizing their close bond while working together on the film Sonchiriya.

Manoj said, 'We really became close and he had so much love for me. I would often cook mutton on set and he would always come by to eat. We never knew he would take such a drastic step but he had opened up about his challenges to me.'

Manoj also mentioned that the deceased actor struggled with the dynamics of politics and cliques within the entertainment industry. Manoj added, 'Industry mein politics humesha hota hai but it gets dirtier as you climb the ladder of success. I never had an issue as I was stubborn and thick-skinned. He wasn’t and thus could not manage the pressure. He had spoken to me about being worried about these things as it affected him.'

When questioned about whether Sushant was a victim of favoritism based on family connections, he further said, 'If you want to be a Manoj Bajpayee, there is no politics. But he wanted to be a star and there’s too much competition there. Anyone who enters the field to be a star would try their best to clinch that position. However, he couldn’t bear the same. I have realised that he was a pure soul and andar se baccha tha. He could not understand the manipulation that was needed.'

Dil Bechara, Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie, was released post his unexpected passing. Sanjana Sanghi co-starred alongside him in the main role.







