Parineeti Chopra Spotted At Mumbai Airport After Engagement With Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra returns to Mumbai after her engagement ceremony in Delhi

The couple shares their first official engagement pictures

The engagement ceremony took place in New Delhi

Parineeti Chopra made her way back to Mumbai on Sunday evening. The engagement ceremony had taken place in Delhi, but this time Parineeti was seen arriving at the airport without her fiancé, with whom she is often seen traveling.

Parineeti Chopra was captured by paparazzi in a video, wearing a cheerful smile as she was spotted outside the airport. She sported a white t-shirt, complemented by a beige jacket, denim pants, and black sunglasses. Additionally, she was seen carrying a bag.

As Parineeti Chopra arrived at the airport, she was greeted by enthusiastic fans who eagerly requested selfies with the actress. Sporting a cheerful demeanor, she graciously posed for photos and proceeded towards her awaiting car. Just before entering the vehicle, a photographer approached her with a question. “Pari Ji shaadi kab hai (When is the wedding)?” Although the actor chose not to respond to the question, she expressed gratitude towards the media for their congratulatory messages.

Parineeti also said, “Thank you guys, thank you so much for all your wishes.” Parineeti Chopra bid farewell with a blown kiss as she closed the door of her car upon returning to Mumbai. The engagement between Parineeti and Raghav took place at Raghav's Kapurthala House in New Delhi on May 13, where they celebrated with a traditional Sikh ceremony. The event witnessed the presence of friends, family members, and notable politicians.

Rumors about Raghav and Parineeti's romantic involvement circulated after they were spotted together multiple times over the past few months. However, they put an end to the speculations by publicly confirming their relationship following their engagement ceremony. They shared their first official pictures from the engagement day. “Everything I prayed for... I said yes!”









Subsequently, Parineeti expressed her gratitude to everyone who extended their congratulations to the couple following their engagement. She wrote, 'Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, particularly on our engagement. We both come from different worlds, and it's amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined.”

“We are so touched by everything we have read/ seen, and we cannot thank you all enough. We embark on this journey knowing that you all are standing with us. A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us. Love, Parineeti and Raghav,” she concluded.



