Shoaib Ibrahim Says Dipika Kakar Wants To Enjoy Her Pregnancy Phase Now

Celebrity couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, who are soon-to-be parents, are adored by many for their loving relationship. They often share glimpses of their affectionate moments, such as spoiling each other, going on date nights, and Shoaib's cooking for his pregnant wife.

Embracing this exciting phase of their lives, Shoaib and Dipika actively engage with their fans on social media, providing regular updates through photos, stories, and vlogs. In a recent interview, Shoaib shared his thoughts on preparing for fatherhood alongside Dipika.

While Shoaib is currently appearing in the television series Ajooni, Dipika has chosen to take a break from television work. However, she remains in the spotlight through her vlogs and social media posts, where she openly shares details of her life.

Shoaib confirmed that Dipika has dedicated a significant amount of time to her career in the industry and now wants to savour life away from work, particularly during her pregnancy. Dipika recently visited Shoaib on the sets of Ajooni and reunited with her former co-star from Sasural Simar Ka, Nimisha.

Shoaib is making the most of this new phase while managing his work commitments. He revealed that the family is now ready to start shopping for their little one, and he plans to document this process in his vlogs. When asked about his preparations for the journey of fatherhood, Shoaib humbly expressed, 'I'm not learning anything new; I don't know much about it. I'm just busy with our new house. It is believed that every person brings their destiny with them... so, we have purchased the flat next to ours, and renovation work is underway. Initially, it was a 3 BHK, but now it will be a 5 BHK. We will soon begin shopping and other preparations, which we will share in our vlogs.'