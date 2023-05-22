Sushmita Sen Celebrates 29 Years Of Miss Universe Win By Cutting Cake

Sushmita celebrated a significant milestone.

She completed 29 years since winning the Miss Universe.

She cut the cake while her daughters were seated beside her.

Sushmita Sen, a beloved actress in the industry, celebrated a significant milestone on Sunday as she completed 29 years since winning the Miss Universe beauty pageant in 1994. As the first Indian to achieve this prestigious title, Sushmita commemorated the occasion by sharing glimpses of her celebration with her daughters, Renee Sen and Alisah Sen, on social media.

In the pictures, Sushmita looked stunning in a black chic dress, accompanied by elegant accessories. Her hair was elegantly tied up in a bun, and she completed her look with oversized sunglasses. While cutting her cake, Sushmita's daughters, Renee and Alisah, were seated beside her. The cake was adorned with the message, 'Happy 29 years Ms. Universe.' Sushmita exuded sheer happiness as she celebrated this special day with her girls.

Expressing her gratitude, she captioned the pictures with a heartfelt message, 'Thank you God!!!! The ‘universe’ conspires in your favor, Alisah & @reneesen47. This journey of life with the both of you by my side…is the ultimate celebration!!! I love you infinity.'

Her fans quickly poured in their love and affection, with Renee also expressing her adoration through heart and infinity sign emojis. One fan wrote, 'The last photo stole my heart Ma'am... that's a smile and a smirk combination. I learn from you each day something new about how to celebrate age, womanhood, and being a mother of two beautiful girl children.' Another fan expressed, 'Our First-ever Miss Universe. We are forever proud of you. There can never be anyone like you! You're legendary! You're an ICON, Sush! Love you!'

On the same day, Sushmita shared a throwback picture of herself and penned a heartfelt note reflecting on her 29 years of victory. She mentioned, 'This picture is exactly 29 years old, shot by the epic man & photographer #prabuddhadasgupta. In the rawness of this picture, he beautifully captured an 18-year-old me... With a smile, he said, you realize you're the first Miss Universe I've ever shot... I proudly added it's actually INDIA's first-ever Miss Universe.'

Fans are eagerly anticipating Sushmita's appearance in the upcoming installment of the popular series, Aarya. The previous seasons were highly successful, and the audience is thrilled to witness her in the show once again.