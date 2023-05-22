Taylor Swift Opens Up About Happiness Amid New Romance With Matty Healy

Taylor Swift expresses deep happiness in her relationship with Matty Healy.

Speculation arises about Taylor's romance with The 1975 lead singer Matty Healy.

Matty Healy seen attending multiple shows during Taylor's ongoing The Eras tour.

In a recent declaration, Taylor Swift expressed her profound happiness during her relationship with Matty Healy. Prior to performing her song 'Question...?' from the album 'Midnights,' the singer took a moment to share her current emotional state with her fans.

In recent news, it was previously reported that Taylor Swift ended her six-year relationship with actor Joe Alwyn. Following the breakup, rumors emerged suggesting that the singer might be romantically involved with Matty Healy, the lead singer of The 1975. Taylor is currently engaged in her ongoing The Eras tour, during which Matty has been seen at several of her shows. Additionally, the pair was spotted leaving a recording studio together, sparking speculation among fans.

📹 | “I’ve just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life… it’s not just the tour… my life finally feels like it makes sense… so I thought I’d play this song which brings me a lot of happy memories”

