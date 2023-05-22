Dollar Reaches Rs305 In Open Market

The price of Dollar reached Rs305 in open market.

PKR depreciated by Rs4 in open market.

The demand for dollars has increased at end of the month.

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee (PKR) continued losing ground against the greenback on Monday as the local currency depreciated by four rupees in the open market.

The price of the United States Dollar (USD) increased by four rupees increase in open market. The dollar is being traded between Rs301 to Rs305 in the open market.

The currency depreciated by almost 1.68 rupees per US dollar in the interbank market. The rupee closed trading at Rs285.82 during the outgoing week.

During the outgoing week, the rupee fell by 0.29% against the dollar in the interbank market. On Monday, the rupee closed at 284.97 to the dollar as opposed to 285.82 at the end of the week.

The value of the dollar increased by Rs12 during the previous week amid a lack of fresh triggers and an anticipated high dollar demand from importers at the end of the month.

The appreciation of the dollar in the open market is primarily due to increasing demand from the Hajj pilgrims as the Hajj flights have been started from Sunday.

The demand for dollars also increased after Finance Minister Ishaq Dar asked banks to facilitate export-oriented sectors to open Letter of Credit (LCs) for raw materials to restore the supply line without any reference to the SBP.

The rupee is expected to remain range-bound against the US dollar in the coming week. In the open market, the local currency was trading with a premium of Rs15 as compared to the interbank rates.

According to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP), the rupee hit record Rs300 against the dollar in the open market during the week.