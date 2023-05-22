Gold Rate in Karachi – Today’s Gold Rate in Karachi, 22 May 2023

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-Caratgold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 215644 on Monday. Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

GOLD RATE IN KARACHI

GOLD PRICE IN PAKISTAN, 22 MAY 2023

GOLD PURITY RATE Gold 24K per 10 Grams Rs. 201690 Gold 24K per Tola Rs. 235250 Gold 22K per 10 Grams Rs. 184881 Gold 22K per Tola Rs. 215644 Gold per Ounce 24k Rs. 627330

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 201690 the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 184881 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 215644.The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority. Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery. Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.