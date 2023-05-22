Foo Fighters Reveal A New Drummer After Taylor Hawkins

The Foo Fighters announced their new drummer, Josh Freese.

He will join them on their summer 2023 tour.

The Foo Fighters their first after Taylor Hawkins' passing.

The Foo Fighters debuted their new drummer prior to announcing their forthcoming tour. The band made the announcement that Josh Freese will join them on their summer 2023 tour, which would be their first after Taylor Hawkins' passing, on Sunday, May 21st, 2023.

Hawkins, the band's longtime drummer, died on March 25, 2022, in Bogota, Colombia, where they were set to perform, from an accidental overdose at age 50. Variety claims that despite the band's late-year announcement of its decision to continue, they took great pains to keep the name of their replacement drummer a secret.

The band members shared the news on a livestream titled Foo Fighters: Preparing Music for Concerts, which showed them all laughing and joking about in their practice space while wearing their instruments. A trio of well-known rock drummers, including Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe, and Danny Carey of Tool, participated in the deft fake-out. They each rapped on the door and popped into the Foo Fighters' Studio 606 rehearsal space before leaving.

The band started playing the 2002 crowd favorite All My Life as the camera then switched to Freese standing behind the drum kit. Um… I'M SORRY? He shouts in the video. “Can we play a song or something?!”

After that, the band launches into songs from their new album, But Here We Are, which comes out on June 2nd, 2023.

