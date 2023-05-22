Harrison Ford's Endorsement Embracing The De-Aged 'Indiana Jones'

Harrison Ford has disregarded accusations.

Harrison Ford has disregarded the accusation that one of Indiana Jones and Dial of Destiny's flashback scenes artificially aged his character. The renowned actor justified the usage of the technology in a press conference.





'I know that that is my face,' adding, 'It's not a kind of Photoshop magic — that's what I looked like 35 years ago. Because Lucasfilm has every frame of film that we've made together over all of these years. And this process, this scientific mining of this library, this was put to good [use]...'

The Star Wars star added, 'It's just a trick unless it's supported by a story, and it sticks out like a sore thumb if it's not honest, it's not real... I mean, emotionally real. And so I think it was used very skillfully.'





Ford also expressed in sync with his growing age, 'I'm very happy with it, but I don't look back and say, 'I wish I was that guy again,' because I don't,' Ford said. 'I'm real happy with age. I love being older. It was great to be young, but ****fire I could be dead, and I'm still working.'

