Jennifer Lawrence Wears Casual Flip Flops Instead Of Heels on red Carpet In Cannes

Jennifer Lawrence makes a magnificent entrance on the Cannes red carpet.

She wore a vivid red bespoke couture dress.

The outfit has the same eye-catching color as her Calvin Klein Oscars dress from 2011.

For the opening of the French film Anatomie D'une Chute (Anatomy Of A Fall), Jennifer Lawrence makes a magnificent entrance on the Cannes red carpet on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

3 The outfit has the same eye-catching color as her Calvin Klein Oscars dress from 2011. 3 Jennifer Lawrence makes a magnificent entrance on the Cannes red carpet. 3 She wore a vivid red bespoke couture dress.

The 32-year-old Oscar-winning actress wore a vivid red bespoke couture dress with a long train, a flared skirt, and a rounded bodice. It was sleeveless. The outfit has the same eye-catching color as her Calvin Klein Oscars dress from 2011.

Jamie Mizrahi, the stylist, completed the look with a coordinating draped shrug and a brilliant zigzagged diamond necklace as accessories.

The Lawrence, on the other hand, eschewed costly high-heeled stilettos or official sandals in favor of a cozy and understated pair of black rubber flip flops.

The outfit choice represented Lawrence's famed wit and relatability and sent a message that, even on the Cannes red carpet, comfort should always come first.

The Hunger Games star not only attended the screenings but also brought a moving video she created on the lives of Afghan women under the Taliban, called Bread and Roses, in addition to making profound fashion statements.

Justine Ciarrocchi, a friend of Lawrence's in the production industry, remarked that 'Jen's first response was to find an Afghan film-maker and give them a platform.'

Following the Taliban's occupation of Kabul, three Afghan women are the main subject of Sahra Mani's film Bread and Roses.

The actress told, “My heart was beating so fast watching these women defy the Taliban.”

“You don’t see this side of the story, women fighting back, in the news every day and it’s an important part of our film, and the stories of these women. They currently have no autonomy within their country. It is so important for them to be given the opportunity to document their own story, in their own way.”