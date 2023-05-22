Johnny Depp Skips Cannes After-party For His Health

Depp doubled down on his goals by skipping a late-night screening Jeanne du Barry.

At the Cannes Film Festival, Johnny Depp doubled down on his goals by skipping a late-night screening of his movie Jeanne du Barry in order to prioritize his 'health and rest.'

The megastar, who is notorious for his love of late-night parties, last week opted for his quiet hotel room over a boisterous party.

A 59-year-old man “made the decision to head back to his room early to make sure he got enough rest and to prepare for another day of media interviews.”

According to the source, as Johnny was making his return, he went through 'an evolution in terms of prioritizing his health and rest.'

Additionally, a tip-off informed Sunday Mirror that the Pirates of the Caribbean star who was absent from the Carlton Cannes celebration for his film was in attendance.

The insider added, “Everyone was expecting Johnny at the dinner. It’s very rare for the star of the film to not show, but he decided to lay low.”

“All eyes are on him and he was worried about anything that could damage his comeback after an overwhelmingly positive reception at the Palais des Festivals opening ceremony. He was also nervous about any tension with guests inside.”



