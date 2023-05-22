Taylor Swift Ecstatic As Her Relationship With Matt Healy Intensifies

Taylor Swift declares that she has "never been this happy."

The megastar revealed her emotions.

Healy was seen on Thursday night visiting Swift's residence in New York City.

In front of the concertgoers in Foxboro, the megastar revealed her emotions. “I kind of feel like telling you, I don’t know, I’ve just never been this happy in my life, in all aspects of my life ever before.”

The singer continued, “And I just want to thank you for being a part of that. It’s not just the tour. I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense.”

“So I thought I’d play this song, which brings me a lot of happy memories,” before belting out the evening’s surprise song, “Question…?”

The announcement comes as Swif's ex-Joe Alwyn, with whom she is split, is 'distraught' by their closeness.

The 32-year-old's confidence was betrayed when Swift told him Healy was only a 'friend' while they worked together on her 2022 album Midnights.

The source disclosed, “Joe feels slighted and is distraught after seeing her budding relationship with Matt, but is doing his best to keep busy and focus on himself.”



