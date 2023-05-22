Amber Heard Finally Follows Elon Musk's Advise

Elon Musk had counseled Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard to move on after their defamation case.

Heard appears to have heeded Musk's advice in her first interview in Spain.

Amber Heard acknowledged that she was staying in Spain after the Johnny Depp defamation trial last year, suggesting that she had apparently accepted and was acting on Elon Musk's advise. Elon Musk, the former partner of the Aquaman actress, had counseled Depp and Amber Heard to'move on' after their defamation case.

I hope they both move on, he tweeted. Each of them are fantastic at their finest. Last year, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor prevailed in the slander case. After Johnny Depp's lawsuit was unsuccessful, Amber Heard decided to relocate to Malaga, Spain, with her kid.

Now, Amber Heard appears to have heeded Musk's counsel in her very first interview, which she gave in Spain. 'I love Spain so much. I hope I can get to stay here, I love living here. I hope you are good, it was a pleasure meeting you. I have to move forward, huh? That's life.”



