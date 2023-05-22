Colin Farrell's Concern: Britney Spears' Memoir And Its Impact

The rumor that Britney Spears may include information about her ex-boyfriend.

The rumor that Britney Spears may include information about his ex-boyfriends in her upcoming biography is already generating news. An informant said that her ex Colin Farrell is 'particularly worried' about the contents of her bombshell memoirs, which has been the subject of rumors that certain A-listers are trying to stop its release.

The Hold Me Closer hitmaker allegedly worries that the Banshees of Inisherin actress may reveal details of their brief relationship in the book. Radar Online claims that the book would make previously unrevealed information regarding Spears' affair with Farrrell, with whom she only had one outing back in 2003, public.

According to a prior story published by the source, Spears supposedly acquired a bumper sticker that stated, 'Honk if you've slept with Colin Farrell,' after their breakup. It was also stated that Spears had been 'wanting to set the record straight for a long time' regarding what transpired between them ever after her brief relationship with Farrell came to an end.

An informant said that Farrell is extremely worried out over the book and that Spears 'raked him over the coals for breaking her heart.' Even though the Oscar-nominated actor expressed regret to the Toxic singer for his actions, Spears will continue to reveal details of their romantic relationship.



