According to reports, Meghan Markle is considering a prominent part in a high-profile film supported by Brad Falchuk, the husband of Hollywood icon Gwyneth Paltrow. It's rumored that the former actress wants to make a comeback after the Duchess of Sussex scorched the red carpet with her sultry presentation at the Women of Vision awards.

An insider revealed to New Idea Magazine that there are strong hopes for the former working royal to appear in a Hollywood film shortly because the Suits alum joined with prestigious talent agency WMC. According to the rumors, Meghan is vying for a part in a forthcoming Falchuk-produced Hollywood movie that might pay her a whopping $30 million.

This is in response to Meghan and her husband Prince Harry being photographed having lunch with the Se7en actress, her husband, and Cameron Diaz. 'She is determined to secure a deal with Brad, given that he has a wealth of connections which could help put her on the map as an A-list star,' the insider added.

The insider also said that Meghan urged Harry to come to California so that she could mix with Hollywood A-listers and land a movie part. The insider went on to say that Gwyneth has 'always been infatuated' with Meghan and that she wants to 'model herself after her.'



