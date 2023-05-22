language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Meghan Markle Is Aiming For A $30 Million Movie Role In Hollywood

Meghan Markle Is Aiming For A $30 Million Movie Role In Hollywood

Web Desk 22 May , 2023 03:37 PM

Open In App
Meghan Markle Is Aiming For A $30 Million Movie Role In Hollywood
  • Meghan Markle is considering a high-profile film supported by Brad Falchuk.
  • Brad Falchuk, the husband of Hollywood icon Gwyneth Paltrow.
  • Meghan is vying for a part in a forthcoming Falchuk-produced Hollywood movie.

According to reports, Meghan Markle is considering a prominent part in a high-profile film supported by Brad Falchuk, the husband of Hollywood icon Gwyneth Paltrow. It's rumored that the former actress wants to make a comeback after the Duchess of Sussex scorched the red carpet with her sultry presentation at the Women of Vision awards.

An insider revealed to New Idea Magazine that there are strong hopes for the former working royal to appear in a Hollywood film shortly because the Suits alum joined with prestigious talent agency WMC. According to the rumors, Meghan is vying for a part in a forthcoming Falchuk-produced Hollywood movie that might pay her a whopping $30 million.

This is in response to Meghan and her husband Prince Harry being photographed having lunch with the Se7en actress, her husband, and Cameron Diaz. 'She is determined to secure a deal with Brad, given that he has a wealth of connections which could help put her on the map as an A-list star,' the insider added.

Meghan is vying for a part in a forthcoming Falchuk-produced Hollywood movie. 3

Meghan is vying for a part in a forthcoming Falchuk-produced Hollywood movie.

Meghan Markle is considering a high-profile film supported by Brad Falchuk. 3

Meghan Markle is considering a high-profile film supported by Brad Falchuk.

Brad Falchuk, the husband of Hollywood icon Gwyneth Paltrow. 3

Brad Falchuk, the husband of Hollywood icon Gwyneth Paltrow.

The insider also said that Meghan urged Harry to come to California so that she could mix with Hollywood A-listers and land a movie part. The insider went on to say that Gwyneth has 'always been infatuated' with Meghan and that she wants to 'model herself after her.'


End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

688,989,562[+7,015*]

DEATHS

6,880,332[+13*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,913[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Next Story