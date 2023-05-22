New Zealand Show Interest In Touring Pakistan Again Next Year

New Zealand has expressed interest in touring Pakistan for white-ball series.

The series might be set up in mid January next week.

The final decision rests with the outcome of meeting between PCB and stakeholders.

According to reports, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has expressed interest in playing a white-ball series against Pakistan the next year.

The series, which will be played in New Zealand, may consist of three ODIs or five T20Is, according to sources.

Since New Zealand has a clear window before its home series against South Africa in February, the series between Pakistan and New Zealand may start there in the second week of January.

Following the conclusion of Pakistan's tour to Australia in January 2024, New Zealand has offered to host the series. The three-match Test series will end on January 7, it should be mentioned.

The final decision on the tour is likely to be made within the next few days after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has discussed the proposal with its stakeholders.

It is pertinent to mention that the Kiwis toured Pakistan for the white-ball series, including the 5-match T20I and ODI series.

The T20I series was drawn 2-2 with one match being abandoned, while the ODI series was won by Pakistan by 4-1.