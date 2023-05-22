These Two Venues Will Host 2023 Asia Cup Matches

Gaddafi Stadium will host the first four matches of the Asia Cup

Remaining matches will be played at the the Dubai International Stadium.

The PCB provided with the hybrid model for the tournament.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has approved two venues where matches will be staged across two stages as the fate of the Asia Cup 2023 hangs in the balance, according to sources.

Four of the tournament's first-round games will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, with the remaining games taking place at the Dubai International Stadium.

Compared to Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, the PCB is sure that it can sell more seats in Dubai.

It should be mentioned that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has refused to send its team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup and is adamant that the competition takes place in a neutral location.

However, the PCB has no interest in organizing the event outside of Pakistan because doing so would undermine its attempts to bring back international cricket to the nation.

The PCB provided the hybrid model with two possibilities to break the impasse. In the first option, Pakistan would host all other matches while a neutral venue would host India's matches.

In a different scenario, Pakistan would host four of the group stage matches in the first phase while a neutral site would host the final, Indian team matches, and the subsequent stage matches in the second phase.

Najam Sethi, the chairman of the PCB Management Committee, had urged a logical strategy to resolve the situation, which threatens both the country's participation in this year's ODI World Cup and the successful hosting of the Asia Cup.

Sethi stated that the likelihood of the Pakistani squad visiting India for the ODI World Cup is slim while speaking to the media on the occasion of the meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC).

“In case of India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan to compete in the Asia Cup, chances are there that the Pakistan government would not allow the Men in Green to cross the borders for their World Cup participation. In that case, cricket will be the ultimate sufferer,” Sethi said.

“There should be a middle way to solve problems that surely threaten the smooth hosting of ICC and ACC events. In case of India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, the government will not allow us to travel to India to figure in the World Cup matches,” he added.