Vitality Blast: Micky Arthur Heaps Praises For Zaman Khan

Mickey Arthur has praised Pakistani fast bowler Zaman Khan for his bowling performance in the T20 Blast tournament's opening game.

After Derbyshire Falcons were defeated by Lancashire Lightning in their opening game, Arthur, the Head of Cricket at Derbyshire Cricket Club and Director of Pakistan Cricket Team, addressed the media.

Mickey Arthur recruited Zaman Khan, a member of the Lahore Qalandars, a two-time PSL champion team, to bolster the Falcons' bowling unit for the Blast. He was added to the Derbyshire team on Thursday and only participated in one practice at Incora County Ground, where Derbyshire cricket is played, before making his T20 Blast debut against Lancashire on Saturday at Edgbaston.

Zaman made a good recovery late in the match despite not having a great start to the competition and allowing runs in his first two overs.

Mickey Arthur, though, is hopeful that the right arm pacer, who has a slinging bowling motion and has shown throughout his career that he can reliably throw in yorkers at a speed of 90 mph, would improve as the competition continues.

“He will just get better and better. He possesses the skills we need. He bowls an incredibly good fast yorker, he bowls a good bouncer and a very good slower ball and those are the skills we need,” said Arthur

“The key is he fits into what we needed, we needed somebody who can bowl two overs in the power play and then can bowl two overs at depth. Something when we had looked at our squad we thought we had left, and he can do that and does that incredibly well. We battle a little bit with his English but actually, we are very fortunate to get him,” he added.

Zaman Khan, who is Azad Kashmir-born and has a very modest upbringing, has continuously displayed his talent over the past few years. He amassed 15 wickets for the PSL champion Lahore Qalandars in 13 games this season.

He has been called up to the Pakistan national team this year as a result of his incredible success and ability to bowl in pressure-filled death overs. In the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in March of this year, he made his debut.

“He will get just better and better as this is his first time in England, first time in these conditions. We need to just get another week into him and he’ll be good to go on Friday night,” said a very optimistic Arthur.

The Esat Midlands Derby, a game between the Derbyshire Falcons and the nearby Nottinghamshire Outlaws, will take place at Trent Bridge on Friday, May 26. Zaman Khan will be back in action.

It's important to note that Shaheen Shah Afridi will make his T20 Blast debut in the same match that Zaman Khan leads PSL team Lahore Qalandars.



