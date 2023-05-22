LHC Directs To Release Shireen Mazari

The LHC directed them not to re-arrest her, if she was not nominated

The court also directed Shireen Mazari to submit oath

LHC Rawalpindi bench’s Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz heard the case.

RAWALPINDI: Hearing the petition against house arrest of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari, the Lahore High Court (LHC)’s Rawalpindi bench on Monday directed the authorities concerned to release Mazari, Bol News reported.

The LHC directed them not to re-arrest her, if she was not nominated in any case. The court also directed Shireen Mazari to submit oath with the deputy commissioner that she would not be involved in any such activity again.

LHC Rawalpindi bench’s Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz heard the case. Mazari’s lawyers Barrister Shoaib Abdul Razzaq and Aneeq Kathana presented the arguments. The PTI leader’s daughter Imaan Mazari was also present on the occasion.

On May 19, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had issued notice to Punjab Inspector General (IG) over contempt of court case, pertaining to the re-arrest of PTI leader Shireen Mazari. IHC judge Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb had heard the case.

The court had showed annoyance over the re-arrest of Mazari, despite a release order from the IHC. The IHC had sought a response from Punjab IG on the matter by Monday.

The attorney general of Pakistan had stated that the act of re-arrest was wrong and should not have happened. The court had stated that the Punjab police cannot arrest anyone directly from Islamabad.