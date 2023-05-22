PAF Pays Tribute To 1965 War Hero Squadron Leader Sarfraz

Sarfraz Ahmed shot down three intruder Indian aircrafts

Later, he was ordered to attack the Indian Air Base, Halwara

After shooting Indian plane, machine gun of his plane got jammed.

KARACHI: While paying tribute to its Ghazis and Martyrs, the Pakistan Air Force has released a special promo on 1965 War hero Squadron Leader Sarfraz Ahmed Rafiqui (Shaheed).

Squadron Leader Sarfraz Ahmed Rafiqi, along with his fellow pilots shot down three of the four intruder aircrafts of Indian Air Force, flying at an altitude of 20,000 feet on the eve of 1 September, 1965 at Chamb Sector.

The PAF spokesperson said later, he was ordered to attack the Indian Air Base, Halwara, while defending Lahore on 6 September, 1965. In this mission, Sarfraz Ahmad Rafiqi Shaheed led a formation of four PAF fighter jets.

After shooting down an Indian plane, the machine gun of his plane got jammed. Instead of fleeing from the battlefield, he ordered his comrades to continue the attack and despite being defenceless, embraced martyrdom while protecting the formation from the rear.

In recognition of his outstanding performance and courage, he was conferred with prestigious ‘Hilal-i-Juraat’ and ‘Sitara-i-Jurrat’ by the Government of Pakistan.