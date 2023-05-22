Tragedy In Milton Keynes: 77-Year-Old Man Arrested Following Woman's Death

77-year-old man in police custody on suspicion of murder after a woman's death in Milton Keynes.

Authorities responded to a call reporting an attack on a woman in her 70s at a residence on Bradwell Road in Loughton, shortly after 08:00 BST on Saturday.

Police found the woman unconscious and provided emergency first aid before transporting her to the hospital, where she eventually succumbed to her injuries. The investigation is ongoing, and the man remains in custody.

Although formal identification has not yet been conducted, the police have informed the next-of-kin about the woman's death.

Detective Chief Inspector Dejan Avramovic from Thames Valley Police stated that there is no active search for any other individuals related to the incident.

'I appreciate incidents such as this will cause concern in the local community, but I would reassure the public that we are confident that this incident is contained, [and] there is no wider risk to the local community,' he said. Detective Chief Inspector Dejan Avramovic urged anyone with relevant information that could aid the ongoing investigation to get in touch with the police.









