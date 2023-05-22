France: Kalashnikov Assault On Car Kills Three In Marseille

Three men were shot dead in a car in Marseille that has seen an increase in drug violence recently.

Increase in drug-related murders brings total to 21 in Marseille this year.

Police mobilized to find perpetrators and dismantle drug trafficking networks.

Three men were shot dead in a car in Marseille, a southern French city that has seen an increase in drug violence recently.

According to police, five persons were in the vehicle and had just left a nightclub when they were fired on with Kalashnikovs.

Two of those targeted, as well as the unknown attackers, escaped the scene.

The incident was related to the narcotics trade by police. According to the sources, this raises the total number of drug-related murders in Marseille this year to 21.

The most recent incident occurred in a residential neighbourhood of France's second-largest city. The car carrying the five males, all in their twenties, was shot at shortly after they left the nightclub around 05:00 (03:00 GMT).

According to French media, the five were known to authorities and resided in a housing development where drug crime is prevalent.

A car found fire near the site, they claim, also indicates to drug violence, as criminals frequently burn their vehicles to destroy evidence.

Regional prefect Frederique Camilleri told reporters at the scene that 'the entire police force has been mobilised to find the perpetrators of these despicable crimes and to dismantle the networks of the traffickers behind this violence'.

Officers recovered weapons, including three Kalashnikov assault rifles, and detained five persons on firearms charges related to the narcotics trafficking over the weekend, she said.

Ms Camilleri and local prosecutor Dominique Laurens claimed last month that turf conflicts over lucrative drug-dealing areas in Marseille were turning into a 'vendetta.'