Devastating School Fire Claims Lives Of 20 Children In Mahdia

Devastating fire in Mahdia, Guyana claims lives of at least 20 children.

Fire engulfs secondary school dormitory, trapping students.

Adverse weather conditions hinder emergency services' efforts to control the blaze.

Officials have confirmed that a devastating fire in Mahdia, a mining town in central Guyana, has resulted in the tragic deaths of at least 20 children.

The fire started in the early hours of Monday, engulfing a dormitory in a secondary school and leaving students trapped inside.

Due to adverse weather conditions, emergency services are facing difficulties in controlling the blaze.

Additional individuals have sustained injuries, and preparations are underway to evacuate them to Georgetown, the capital, where a dedicated facility has been established.

Guyanese President Irfaan Ali expressed deep sorrow and characterized the incident as a significant disaster, filled with horror and pain.

He emphasized the importance of providing the best possible medical care to the affected children, mentioning that medical teams are stationed at the airport, and preparations have been made at Georgetown's two major hospitals.

Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn is present at the site of the tragedy, while the prime minister and other government officials are en route to Mahdia.

'It is with heavy heart and pain that the Cabinet is being briefed and kept updated on a horrific fire at the dormitory in Mahdia. All efforts are being made to have a full-scale medical evacuation-supported response,' the government's Department of Public Information said in a statement.











