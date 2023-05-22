Junior Cup: Pakistan Defeats Oman In Warm-up Match

Pakistan defeated Oman by 3-1 in a warm-up match.

Pakistan will face Chinese Taipei in their opening match.

National players underwent intense training.

Prior to the Junior Asia Cup, the Pakistan junior hockey team defeated Oman by a score of three goals to one.

3 National players underwent intense training. 3 Pakistan defeated Oman by 3-1 in a warm-up match. 3 Pakistan will face Chinese Taipei in their opening match.

Oman scored a field goal to start the game, but Abdul Hanan, the vice-captain of Pakistan, cut the deficit to one in the first quarter.

Abdul Hanan scored two field goals for Pakistan, and Arbaaz scored on a penalty corner with a drag flick.

Pakistan will face South Korea in their second exhibition game on Monday (today).

Two pools of teams have been created. Pool B is made up of Korea, Malaysia, Oman, Bangladesh, and Uzbekistan, while Pool A is made up of Pakistan, India, Japan, Thailand, and Chinese Taipei.

The event will take place from May 23 until June 1. Pakistan will face Chinese Taipei in their opening match on May 23, followed by Thailand on May 24, India on May 27, and Japan on May 29.

These athletes underwent intensive pre-event training in Lahore under the guidance of the coaching team. Olympic athlete Hanif Khan and managers Roelant Oltmans and Roelant Oltmans are among the notable members of the staff.

Oltmans stated that the only thing he wanted to see was Pakistan's advance to the semifinals.

“I am here as the junior team consultant and my first challenge is to see Pakistan qualifying for the World Cup to be held later this year in India. If we succeed in making it to the semi-finals from Group A, we would be in a position to qualify for the World Cup,” he said.

“It is a tough task as there are some strong teams in Group A. I have very limited time at my disposal — almost 16 days here and a few days after reaching Oman. We want to make the best use of available time in an effort to get the favorable results. My efforts are to help the team make maximum use of their abilities. For that efforts would be made on targeted training. I will make sure to improve that side of the players’ quality which could help them get better results in the Asia Cup,' he added.