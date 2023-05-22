India Hosts G20 Tourism Meet In Kashmir Under Heavy Security

G20 tourism meeting held in Indian-administered Kashmir amidst tight security.

China and Pakistan object to the event taking place in the disputed region.

Increased security measures implemented to prevent potential terrorist attacks during the meeting.

A tourism meeting of the Group of 20 (G20) is being conducted in Indian-administered Kashmir amid tight security, with China and Pakistan denouncing the event's presence in the disputed area.

3 Increased security measures implemented to prevent potential terrorist attacks during the meeting. 3 G20 tourism meeting held in Indian-administered Kashmir amidst tight security. 3 China and Pakistan object to the event taking place in the disputed region.

Kashmir, a Himalayan area, has been the source of contention between India and Pakistan since their independence 75 years ago. Two of the three full-scale wars have been fought over the area by the two nuclear powers, who claim it in its entirety yet govern over sections of it.

For decades, the Indian portion of Kashmir, the country's sole Muslim-majority territory, has been roiled by an armed insurrection demanding independence or union with Pakistan, killing tens of thousands of civilians, soldiers, and Kashmiri rebels.

Last week, police announced that security had been increased 'to avoid any possibility of a terrorist attack during the G20' meeting, the first diplomatic event in the disputed area since New Delhi abolished its limited autonomy and imposed direct authority in 2019.

The three-day event, which begins Monday, is being held at a large, heavily guarded location on the shores of Dal Lake in Srinagar, the region's main metropolis.

Roads leading to the spot have been black-topped for the occasion, and electrical poles have been illuminated up in the colours of India's national flag to represent 'normalcy and peace returning' to the region, according to officials.

Srinagar appeared peaceful on Monday. The majority of the security checkpoints had been removed or disguised with cubicle-like security posts made of G20 signage, behind which security officials stood.

Hundreds of officers were specially trained for 'invisible policing' for the event, according to officials.