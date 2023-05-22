Apple IPhone XR Price In Pakistan & Features

- The Apple iPhone XR is powered by Apple A12 Bionic chipset.
- It has a 6.1-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.
- The phone is powered by a 2942 mAh battery.
The Apple iPhone XR is easily available in the market at an affordable price range. It boasts a 6.1-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, providing vibrant colors and excellent clarity. With a resolution of 1792 x 828 pixels.
The iPhone XR is powered by Apple A12 Bionic chip, a high-performance processor that delivers outstanding speed and efficiency.
The XR features a single 12-megapixel rear camera, which may seem modest compared to some of its successors, but it still delivers impressive results. Equipped with Smart HDR and optical image stabilization, the camera captures vibrant and detailed photos with excellent dynamic range.
On the front, there's a 7-megapixel TrueDepth camera that enables Face ID, Apple's facial recognition technology.
Apple iPhone XR price in Pakistan
Apple iPhone XR price in Pakistan is Rs. 151,799/-
Apple iPhone XR specifications
|Build
|OS
|IOS 12
|Dimensions
|150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|194 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby, Single SIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Red, Yellow, Blue, Coral
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 29(700), 30(2300), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100), 71(600)
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa Core
|Chipset
|A12 Chipset Bionic
|GPU
|Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|828 x 1792 Pixels (~324 PPI)
|Protection
|Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|True-tone display, Wide color gamut display, 120 Hz touch-sensing
|Memory
|Built-in
|64 Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|12 MP, f/1.8, 28mm, OIS, PDAF, quad-LED (dual tone) flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec)
|Front
|7 MP, f/2.2, 32mm (standard)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|2.0, proprietary reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service, Front/rear glass + aluminum frame (7000 series), Audio/video/photo editor, Document editor, IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 2942 mAh
|Talktime
|up to 25 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 65 hrs
|- Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min, USB Power Delivery 2.0, Qi wireless charging
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
