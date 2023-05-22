Apple IPhone XR Price In Pakistan & Features

The Apple iPhone XR is powered by Apple A12 Bionic chipset.

It has a 6.1-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.

The phone is powered by a 2942 mAh battery.

The Apple iPhone XR is easily available in the market at an affordable price range. It boasts a 6.1-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, providing vibrant colors and excellent clarity. With a resolution of 1792 x 828 pixels.

3 The phone is powered by a 2942 mAh battery. 3 The Apple iPhone XR is powered by Apple A12 Bionic chipset. 3 It has a 6.1-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.

The iPhone XR is powered by Apple A12 Bionic chip, a high-performance processor that delivers outstanding speed and efficiency.

The XR features a single 12-megapixel rear camera, which may seem modest compared to some of its successors, but it still delivers impressive results. Equipped with Smart HDR and optical image stabilization, the camera captures vibrant and detailed photos with excellent dynamic range.

On the front, there's a 7-megapixel TrueDepth camera that enables Face ID, Apple's facial recognition technology.

The phone is powered by a 2942 mAh battery.

Apple iPhone XR price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone XR price in Pakistan is Rs. 151,799/-

Apple iPhone XR specifications

Build OS IOS 12 Dimensions 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm Weight 194 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby, Single SIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Red, Yellow, Blue, Coral Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 29(700), 30(2300), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100), 71(600) Processor CPU Hexa Core Chipset A12 Chipset Bionic GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics) Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 828 x 1792 Pixels (~324 PPI) Protection Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features True-tone display, Wide color gamut display, 120 Hz touch-sensing Memory Built-in 64 Built-in, 3GB RAM Card No Camera Main 12 MP, f/1.8, 28mm, OIS, PDAF, quad-LED (dual tone) flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec) Front 7 MP, f/2.2, 32mm (standard) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB 2.0, proprietary reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity Audio MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service, Front/rear glass + aluminum frame (7000 series), Audio/video/photo editor, Document editor, IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified) Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 2942 mAh Talktime up to 25 hrs Musicplay up to 65 hrs

- Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min, USB Power Delivery 2.0, Qi wireless charging





Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'



