Huawei Nova 10 Pro Price In Pakistan & Features

- The Huawei Nova 10 Pro features a triple camera setup on the back.
- The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 4G (6 nm) chipset.
The Huawei Nova 10 Pro is a high-end device that is now available for purchase on the market.
The Nova 10 Pro utilizes a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor to ensure powerful performance.
Featuring a massive 6.6-inch OLED capacitive touchscreen, the Nova 10 Pro offers users an expansive and immersive display experience.
The screen supports a full HD resolution of 1200 x 2652 pixels and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The device is equipped with the Adreno 642L GPU for enhanced graphics processing.
For capturing selfies and high-quality front-facing images, the device is equipped with a dual-camera setup consisting of an 8-megapixel lens and a 60-megapixel lens.
The Nova 10 Pro is powered by a substantial 4500mAh non-removable Li-Po battery, ensuring sufficient backup time for extended usage. The device also supports fast charging technology.
Huawei Nova 10 Pro price in Pakistan
Huawei Nova 10 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 144,999/-
Huawei Nova 10 Pro specifications
|Build
|OS
|Harmony OS 2.0
|Dimensions
|164.3 x 73.6 x 8.1mm
|Weight
|191 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Violet
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 18(800), 19(800), 26(850), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 670)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 642L
|Display
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1200 x 2652 Pixels (~436 PPI)
|Extra Features
|HDR10, 120Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K, 1080p, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|Dual 8 MP, f/2.2, (portrait) + 60 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/a/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (3), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|- Fast charging 100W, Reverse charging
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
