Huawei Nova 10 Pro Price In Pakistan & Features

The Huawei Nova 10 Pro features a triple camera setup on the back.

It has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 4G (6 nm) chipset.

The Huawei Nova 10 Pro is a high-end device that is now available for purchase on the market.

This high-end device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 4G (6 nm) chipset.

The Nova 10 Pro utilizes a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor to ensure powerful performance.

Featuring a massive 6.6-inch OLED capacitive touchscreen, the Nova 10 Pro offers users an expansive and immersive display experience.

The screen supports a full HD resolution of 1200 x 2652 pixels and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The device is equipped with the Adreno 642L GPU for enhanced graphics processing.

The smartphone features 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Nova 10 Pro features a triple camera setup on the back. It includes a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor.

For capturing selfies and high-quality front-facing images, the device is equipped with a dual-camera setup consisting of an 8-megapixel lens and a 60-megapixel lens.

The Nova 10 Pro is powered by a substantial 4500mAh non-removable Li-Po battery, ensuring sufficient backup time for extended usage. The device also supports fast charging technology.

Huawei Nova 10 Pro price in Pakistan

Huawei Nova 10 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 144,999/-

Huawei Nova 10 Pro specifications

Build OS Harmony OS 2.0 Dimensions 164.3 x 73.6 x 8.1mm Weight 191 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Silver, Green, Violet Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 18(800), 19(800), 26(850), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 670) Chipset Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 642L Display Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1200 x 2652 Pixels (~436 PPI) Extra Features HDR10, 120Hz Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K, 1080p, [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front Dual 8 MP, f/2.2, (portrait) + 60 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/a/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (3), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh

- Fast charging 100W, Reverse charging





