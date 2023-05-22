Infinix Note 12 Price In Pakistan & Specs

- The Infinix Note 12 is powered by a Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm) processor.
The Infinix Note 12 is now available in Pakistan at a reasonable price. It has some great qualities.
The Infinix Note 12 is powered by a Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm) Octa Core processor. With a processing speed of 2.0 GHz, it can provide top-tier performance to its users.
The smartphone features 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
The Infinix Note 12's 6.7-inch screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. On the back of the phone, there are three cameras.
A 5000 mAh battery powers the phone.
Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan
Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999/-
Infinix Note 12 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|XOS 10.6
|Dimensions
|164.6 x 76.8 x 8 mm
|Weight
|185 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Force Black, Snowfall, Sapphire Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast Charging 33W
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
