Oppo A77s Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- The Oppo A77s is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset
- The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
- The smartphone has 4 GB of RAM.
The Oppo A77s is a mid-range device that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range
The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset and has an Octa-Core processor clocked at 2.0 GHz.
The Oppo A77s has a 6.5-inch full-HD display with 720 x 1612 pixels and an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen.
The Oppo A77s has a dual camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 8 megapixels.
Oppo A77s price in Pakistan
Oppo A77s price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999/-
Oppo A77s specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12.1
|Dimensions
|163.8 x 75 x 8 mm
|Weight
|187 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Sunset Orange, Starry Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP54, dust and water resistant, Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast charging 33W, 100% in 69 min (advertised)
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
