Oppo A77s Price In Pakistan & Specifications

The Oppo A77s is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The smartphone has 4 GB of RAM.

The Oppo A77s is a mid-range device that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset and has an Octa-Core processor clocked at 2.0 GHz.

The Oppo A77s has a 6.5-inch full-HD display with 720 x 1612 pixels and an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen.

The Oppo A77s has a dual camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 8 megapixels.

Oppo A77s price in Pakistan

Oppo A77s price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999/-

Oppo A77s specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 163.8 x 75 x 8 mm Weight 187 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Sunset Orange, Starry Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP54, dust and water resistant, Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 33W, 100% in 69 min (advertised)







