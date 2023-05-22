Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- The F21 Pro 5G boasts a large 6.43-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen.
- The camera setup of the F21 Pro 5G consists of a triple-camera system.
- The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.
The Oppo F21 Pro 5G is currenty available in the market. This high-end smartphone is equipped with the powerful Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm) chipset, which is one of the latest flagship processors available.
The device features an octa-core processor clocked at 2.2 GHz, delivering exceptional performance.
The F21 Pro 5G boasts a large 6.43-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display, providing users with an immersive visual experience.
The screen offers a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, ensuring crisp and vibrant visuals. It also includes the Adreno 619 GPU, enhancing graphics performance for gaming and multimedia activities.
The camera setup of the F21 Pro 5G consists of a triple-camera system. The primary lens features a 64-megapixel sensor, accompanied by two 2-megapixel lenses, enabling users to capture stunning photographs with depth and detail.
On the front, there is a single 16-megapixel camera for high-quality selfies and video calls.
The device is powered by a 4,500 mAh non-removable Li-Po battery.
Oppo F21 Pro 5G price in Pakistan
Oppo F21 Pro 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 104,999/-
Oppo F21 Pro 5G specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12.1
|Dimensions
|159.9 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm
|Weight
|173 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Rainbow Spectrum, Cosmic Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.43 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Schott Xensation glass
|Extra Features
|430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0', PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|RGB ring lights around the cameras (notifications, charging progress), IPX4, dust and water resistant, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|- Fast charging 33W, 31% in 15 min, 100% in 63 min (advertised), Reverse charging, USB Power Delivery
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
End of Article
