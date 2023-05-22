Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price In Pakistan & Specifications

The F21 Pro 5G boasts a large 6.43-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen.

The Oppo F21 Pro 5G is currenty available in the market. This high-end smartphone is equipped with the powerful Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm) chipset, which is one of the latest flagship processors available.

The device features an octa-core processor clocked at 2.2 GHz, delivering exceptional performance.

The F21 Pro 5G boasts a large 6.43-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display, providing users with an immersive visual experience.

The screen offers a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, ensuring crisp and vibrant visuals. It also includes the Adreno 619 GPU, enhancing graphics performance for gaming and multimedia activities.

The camera setup of the F21 Pro 5G consists of a triple-camera system. The primary lens features a 64-megapixel sensor, accompanied by two 2-megapixel lenses, enabling users to capture stunning photographs with depth and detail.

On the front, there is a single 16-megapixel camera for high-quality selfies and video calls.

The device is powered by a 4,500 mAh non-removable Li-Po battery.

Oppo F21 Pro 5G price in Pakistan

Oppo F21 Pro 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 104,999/-

Oppo F21 Pro 5G specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 159.9 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm Weight 173 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Rainbow Spectrum, Cosmic Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 619 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Schott Xensation glass Extra Features 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0', PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra RGB ring lights around the cameras (notifications, charging progress), IPX4, dust and water resistant, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh

- Fast charging 33W, 31% in 15 min, 100% in 63 min (advertised), Reverse charging, USB Power Delivery





Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'

