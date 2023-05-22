Realme 10 Price In Pakistan & Specs

- Realme 10 is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
- The phone runs on Android 12 operating system.
- It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.
The Realme 10 is a budget-friendly smartphone which is currently available in the market at reasonable price with outstanding features.
The display is a 6.8-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a 1080 x 2460 Pixel resolution.
The phone has a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded with a microSD card up to 1TB.
On the back of the Realme 10, there are two cameras. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery and supports fast charging. It is powered by Realme UI 3.0, which is based on the Android 12 operating system.
Realme 10 price in Pakistan
Realme 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-
Realme 10 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 3.0
|Dimensions
|159.9 x 73.3 x 8 mm
|Weight
|178 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/128/256GB Built-in, 4/6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/2.76', PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.5, 27mm (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDSGPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast charging 33W wired, 50% in 28 min (advertised)
