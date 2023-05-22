Realme 10 Price In Pakistan & Specs

Realme 10 is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The phone runs on Android 12 operating system.

It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The Realme 10 is a budget-friendly smartphone which is currently available in the market at reasonable price with outstanding features.

The display is a 6.8-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a 1080 x 2460 Pixel resolution.

The phone has a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded with a microSD card up to 1TB.

On the back of the Realme 10, there are two cameras. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery and supports fast charging. It is powered by Realme UI 3.0, which is based on the Android 12 operating system.

Realme 10 price in Pakistan

Realme 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Realme 10 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI Realme UI 3.0 Dimensions 159.9 x 73.3 x 8 mm Weight 178 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors White, Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 64/128/256GB Built-in, 4/6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/2.76', PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.5, 27mm (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDSGPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 33W wired, 50% in 28 min (advertised)





