Realme 9i 5G Price In Pakistan & Features

Realme 9i 5G has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.

The phone has a 5,000mAh battery and fast charging capabilities.

The phone runs on the Android 12 operating system.

The Realme 9i 5G is a budget-friendly smartphone with outstanding features that is currently available in the market at a reasonable price.

The display is a 6.6-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 Pixels.

3 The phone runs on the Android 12 operating system. 3 Realme 9i 5G has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. 3 The phone has a 5,000mAh battery and fast charging capabilities.

The phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 810 (6 nm) processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card.

The Realme 9i 5G has three cameras on the back. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery and fast charging capabilities. It runs on the Android 12 operating system and is powered by Realme UI 3.0.

Realme 9i 5G price in Pakistan

Realme 9i 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-

Realme 9i 5G specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI Realme UI 3.0 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6833P Dimensity 810 (6 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 Pixels (~400 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76', PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G Capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 18W





Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'

