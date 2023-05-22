Realme 9i 5G Price In Pakistan & Features

- Realme 9i 5G has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.
- The phone has a 5,000mAh battery and fast charging capabilities.
- The phone runs on the Android 12 operating system.
The Realme 9i 5G is a budget-friendly smartphone with outstanding features that is currently available in the market at a reasonable price.
The display is a 6.6-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 Pixels.
The phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 810 (6 nm) processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card.
The Realme 9i 5G has three cameras on the back. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery and fast charging capabilities. It runs on the Android 12 operating system and is powered by Realme UI 3.0.
Realme 9i 5G price in Pakistan
Realme 9i 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-
Realme 9i 5G specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 3.0
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6833P Dimensity 810 (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76', PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G Capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast charging 18W
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
